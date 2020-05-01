DarkSideDemoTapes: Here’s What Happened When Drake Dropped Off His Essential Care Package

Damn this already a classic pic.twitter.com/uJE57z4WJ0 — Another Man 🇨🇦 (@Kameron_Hay) May 1, 2020

By now, you’ve probably seen petty new Instagram captions from Drake’s loosie-laden mixtape “Dark Side Demo Tapes” that snatched the spotlight from a slew of new releases (including Meg & Bey’s “Savage (Remix)”) while distracting everyone from our pandemic paranoia.

And yes, that’s why you’re ex double and triple and quadruple texted you last night as the whole internet went into “new Drake release” mode on yet another exciting night in music.

At this point, it’s safe to say Drake is the GOAT of his generation who consistently brings excitement to a clout-fueled industry with very few superstars/living legends in their prime.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Drake’s “Dark Side Demo Tapes” on the flip.