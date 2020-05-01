Saweetie & DaniLeigh Cook With Their Families On The Latest “Made From Scratch” [Video]

If there’s anything most of us have been doing over the past two months, it’s cooking those old family recipes we didn’t have time for until the coronavirus trapped in the house. The other activity we’ve all been doing is consuming all the content the internet has to offer. Thanks to FuseTV, we get the best of both worlds as we get to see celebrities cook their favorite recipes while being joined by their adorable family members.

For the most recent episode of Made From Scratch, Fuse blessed us with Saweetie and DaniLeigh and their respective families showing us some nice cooks-ups to try while stuck in quarantine. Saweetie alongside her Aunt and her Grandma make some gumbo and reveal some intimate family history lessons, including the origin of her name, Saweetie, and so much more. Then we head over to DaniLeigh and her little sister Brianna as they make their family tradition, “Dominican Lasagna” and a tasty drink called Morir Soñando.

You can enjoy both families and their cooking secrets in the video below.