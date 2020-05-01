R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To New Kidnapping & STD Transmission Charges (Exclusive)

R. Kelly says he’s innocent of new charges including kidnapping, drugging one woman and infecting a teen with an STD.

The disgraced singer was in a Brooklyn Federal courtroom April 30 for his arraignment on a new, superseding indictment that accuses him of menacing and brutalizing young women and girls.

Appearing by telephone from lockdown in jail in Chicago, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer pled not guilty to all the charges during the eight-minute hearing, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

In March, a grand jury indicted Kelly, 52, on the new charges of racketeering, bribery, kidnapping and violating the Mann Act – or taking minors across state lines for sexual acts.

Kelly is accused of drugging and kidnapping a young woman in 2003 and 2004 in Chicago and elsewhere and holding her hostage in order to fulfill his sexual desires.

The feds said Kelly abused the woman, ID’d in court papers as “Jane Doe No. 3” in Illinois as well as other states, “coercing and enticing” her to cross state lines for sex abuse even though he knew she could not give “informed consent,” according to the federal indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The feds point out that during the abuse, Kelly gave the girl a “controlled substance” all the while knowing that she wasn’t capable of consenting.

Around 2009 and 2010, Kelly allegedly forced another unnamed teen girl under 17 years old across state lines and into forced labor – namely making a sex tape, according to the indictment. And in 2015 Kelly is accused of infecting another teen girl, known as “Jane Doe No. 5” with herpes after she was brought across the country to him, and threatened her participating in videotaped sex acts with him, the court docs state.

Kelly has maintained his innocence and recently mounted failed bids to get out of jail on bail because of the coronavirus pandemic. The judge in the case argued that if he got out, he could potentially flee or intimidate witnesses.

His New York federal trial is scheduled to begin later this year.