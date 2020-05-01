BOSSIP Exclusive: JoJo Says New Album ‘good to know’ Feels Like A “Return To My True Self”

Today is the day. JoJo just released her fourth album ‘good to know’ and is in a celebratory mood for great reasons. The project is her first since 2016’s ‘Mad Love,’ which debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 200. The singer, 29, is releasing the project through a joint venture between Warner Records and her own label, Clover Music. Born Joanna Levesque, JoJo is no stranger to success after a huge introduction to the spotlight at only 13 with her breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)”

JoJo told BOSSIP exclusively of the release:

“We made this album from where I was… on a journey: to escape discomfort and disappointment, ultimately to learn to be alone, and love myself above all else.”

That message is loud and clear on her single “Man” which we previously posted.

“The project can be broken into three chapters,” JoJo explains in a statement from her label. “The first being: here’s what I do to numb myself. Get me out of my skin and let me be distracted with love, sex, substances. The middle part finds me realizing that I need to be on my own for the first time in my life to end patterns that aren’t serving me anymore. Toward the end, I knock on the door of self-love. Accepting where I’ve been and meeting myself where I’m at.”

For the project, JoJo joined forces with heavy-hitting producers Doc McKinney (The Weeknd, Santigold), Lido (Halsey, Chance The Rapper) and 30 Roc (Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B) to hone her sound.

“The tone of it is sensual and sexy, and there’s layers to peel back, if you choose to,” JoJo told BOSSIP. “It feels a bit like a return to my true self because my main influence and passion has always been rooted in R&B. But, inspirations are meant to be melded and evolve and it was also important to me to make sure the beats were hard enough for my guy friends to bump shamelessly!

Have you listened to ‘good to know’ yet?