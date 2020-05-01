Call Tyrone: Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Announced As Next #VERZUZ IG Battle

This is gonna be good.

Two eclectic Aunties are preparing to go toe to toe for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s IG battle series. After technically illiterate uncles Babyface and Teddy Riley battled, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will face off Saturday, May 9. This marks the first time #VERZUZ has had two female competitors.

The news was announced with an IG post and a pic of Betty Shabazz.

“It’s time for the Queens to represent🙌🏽 @erykahbadu vs @missjillscott the paper work is in @timbaland 🙌🏽 shout out @femmeitforward let’s Go may 9th the day before Mother’s Day Zone @verzuztv #verzuz,” Swizz Beatz captioned the announcement.

The Internet’s divided on how this will all turn out for these Ankh aligned aunties. Some are certain that Jilly from Philly’s got it in the bag…

“I love ’em both, but #jillscott is vocally magical,”

but others think Erykah and her hypnotic hits will give her the K.O.

“Erykah badu made Mama’s Gun, she’s gonna win against Jill Scott.”

Erykah Badu made Mama's Gun, she's gonna win against Jill Scott — MASTER NELSON 🌹 (@MASTERNELSON03) May 1, 2020

Who’s taking home the gold in this #VERZUZ battle between Erykah Badu and Jill Scott??