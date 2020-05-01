Room Key Music: Atlanta’s Coolest New Rapper Just Jitt Drops Debut EP “Hotel Atlanta, Vol. 1”

Midtown Atlanta hot spot Boogalou is known for its drink-pouring baddies, trendy bar swings and carefree vibes that attract the city’s coolest somebodies for tequila-splashed nights overflowing with IG story-worthy shenanigans.

It’s also home to the start-up label behind rising star Just Jitt who dropped his debut EP “Hotel Atlanta, Vol. 1” that takes you from the club to the afterparty and back to the Ritz suite in 21 impressively curated minutes.

Produced by BMG’s talented in-house team, the 8-song project shines in its very own lane with TikTok anthem “My Bad,” day-drinking-and-risky-texting jam “Fake Boojie” and wildly catchy opener “Church” that flow seamlessly on the essential debut from our favorite new rapper.

Stream “Hotel Atlanta, Vol. 1” here and connect with Jitt here.