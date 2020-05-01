Mo Money: Michael Jordan Reportedly Declined $100 Million For A Two-Hour Appearance 3 Years Ago

Ever since the first episodes of Michael Jordan’s documentary, The Last Dance, began airing, more and more outrageous stories about the basketball legend have been coming to the surface, both from the doc and from people who knew the star way back when.

This week, Jordan’s longtime agent David Falk sat down for an interview on WFAN’s Boomer and Gio, where he revealed that MJ once turned down an absolutely insane amount of money for a two-hour appearance at an event. According to Falk, the Bulls star was offered $100 million for a short appearance at the event, and he declined.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” Falk said, according to CNN. “God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

Falk never went into more detail about what the event actually entailed or why he decided not to take the deal, but clearly, Jordan is very selective with what he gives his time.

Right before The Last Dance began to air, Jordan vowed to donate all of the profits he’ll make from the ESPN doc to charity. MJ’s net worth is said to be over $2 billion, and he’s going to make somewhere between $3 million to $4 million from The Last Dance, so to Michael, $100 million is nothing.