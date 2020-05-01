(Not So Good At) Social Distancing Sweethearts: Ana de Armas Makes Her Relationship With Ben Affleck Instagram Official

Ana de Armas is making her relationship with her co-star Ben Affleck all the way official.

The Knives Out star celebrated her 32nd birthday this week with some sweet pictures on Instagram, showcasing what her and her boyfriend did to celebrate together. Even though they’ve been seen out and about multiple times by paparazzi, this is the first time the couple has posted photos together on social media.

Of the pictures posted, fans got to see a selfie of the pair in the desert, along with a photo of Affleck shirtless as he cuddles up to de Armas and admire the sunset. She also posted a photo of herself with a birthday cake along with a shot of herself with a big smile in front of a plate of food alongside a glass of white wine. Seems like the perfect quarantine birthday (even though the couple has already received some backlash for not following social distancing guidelines very closely).

Ben and Ana first met while filming their new movie Deep Water in New Orleans. They were first spotted together in March strolling through Havana, Cuba, later making their way to a nice vacation in Costa Rica. Since then, they have been quarantining together in Santa Monica, California, which is where the paps have caught them looking cozy multiple times.