Lamorne Morris Releases Comedy Album "The Lamorning After Pill"
Pure Comedy: Lamorne Morris Debuts Comedy Album “The Lamorning After Pill” Feat. Common And More
- By Bossip Staff
Drake and JoJo aren’t the only ones dropping new projects today. Comedian Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is debuting a 12 song comedy album “The Lamorning After Pill” which features Common and Andy Samberg among others.
The project is available on Spotify, iTunes, and SoundCloud
Listen Here: https://soundcloud.com/user-633460510/sets/the-lamorning-after-pill-1
