Pure Comedy: Lamorne Morris Debuts Comedy Album “The Lamorning After Pill” Feat. Common And More

Drake and JoJo aren’t the only ones dropping new projects today. Comedian Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is debuting a 12 song comedy album “The Lamorning After Pill” which features Common and Andy Samberg among others.

The project is available on Spotify and SoundCloud. Coming to iTunes soon.

Listen Here: https://soundcloud.com/user-633460510/sets/the-lamorning-after-pill-1