Musical Drama Series “Howard High” Starring Marques Houston, Brian White And Chrissy Stokes Premieres 5/1

Producer Chris Stokes (You Got Served) will be premiering his new forty-minute, musical drama series, “Howard High” on the new streaming service, UrbanFlix TV (Urbanflix TV) on Friday, May 1st.

The show follows ‘Frank King,’ played by Brian White, (“Ray Donovan”/ ”Scandal”) a former honor roll student of the high school who is asked to come back and take a principal position at the school, not knowing that the school is on the verge of closing down because it has become the lowest-ranked school in the state. Frank also doesn’t realize that the only reason ‘Superintendent Thomas,’ played by Dorien Wilson, (“The Parkers”) offered him the position was so he could position him to take the fall and blame him for the school’s decline.

To Frank’s surprise, there is major talent right under his nose within the performing arts music program. After firing the music teacher, and with the help of his friend and new music teacher ‘Michael Kirsh,’ played by singer Marques Houston, (You Got Served), Frank and his team just may be able to save the school! The show is also introducing newcomer, Chrissy Stokes, in the lead role of ‘Nicki Ross,’ a beautiful moody teenager who’s just moved to Los Angeles from Arizona, where she got into some trouble. She’s a bit shy, and in no rush to reveal the incredible singing talent that she has. To round out the cast, Stokes’ has assembled some of the hottest singers and dancers in Hollywood which include, Jarell “J-Boog” Houston, V Bozeman, Anthony Lewis, Hannah Malone, Lindsay Davis, Earanequa Carter, Dustin Michael, Mila J, Ross Fleming, Ray Ray and Deonte Jackson. The show is written and directed by Chris Stokes who also serves as executive producer alongside Louis Arriola and Bart Malone. Brian White, Marques Houston, Jerome Jones, Shondrella Avery and J Owen serve as producers.

Stated Stokes. “I’ve always had an affinity for musically driven projects.” “I consider this the television series/musical version of You Got Served. In my era, there was a popular show called “Fame” that was loosely based on The Juilliard School in New York City. Being a big fan of that show and coming from the music/dance background that I come from, I felt that this generation needed their “Fame” …. Obviously with a bit of a twist. In that, I created “Howard High” and made it a point to not only highlight the talent that comes from Urban neighborhoods, but also the challenges that the people and the infrastructure of these areas face. I think that “Howard High” will shed light on these challenges while giving viewers an entertaining, wholesome and fun-loving experience while watching.”

