GOAT Talk: Lil Wayne Talks To Drake About Playing “Lollipop” For Him & Kobe Bryant In 2008 [Video]

Now more than ever, many rappers are turning into media personalities as a result of being stuck in the house during the coronavirus pandemic. The most surprising rapper to come to the forefront right now is Lil Wayne, who usually keeps to himself and stays off the radar with his thick Aussie boo La’tecia Thomas. In the past, you’d rarely catch the rapper doing an interview, let alone giving them–but now, thanks to Apple Music, that has all changed and he now has his own very own show, Young Money Radio on Apple Music.

During his most recent episode, Wayne decided to hit up his longtime friend and mentee, Drake, who is fresh off the release of his new mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. On that tape, Drake has a song titled, “From Florida With Love” in which he mentions a night back in 2008 where he was on Wayne’s tour bus and he played “Lollipop” (RIP STATIC MAJOR) for him and Kobe Bryant. Wayne goes on to reminisce, stating that the shoutout helped him remember that faithful night. Drake went on to explain what the moment meant to himm stating:

“I’m already just floored that I’m sitting here talking to Lil Wayne as he’s like bleeding out, getting this angel wing (tattoo) on his side and then next thing I know Kobe Bryant walks on the bus, and he came to pick up an iPod, Because, at the time, that’s how we gave the athletes music, on iPods.” “It was something I just wanted to write about. Especially now,” Said Drake. “It hurts me that we’ll all never get to reminisce about that moment. But rest in peace to Kobe and Gigi, of course.”

Drake and Kobe’s past relationship was rocky after Drizzy’s infamous “shooting in the gym” line on the track “Stay Schemin.” In his 2019 Rap Radar Interview, Drake opened up about the situation, saying he apologized to both Kobe and Vanessa numerous times and they moved passed it.

You can catch the clip from “Young Money Radio” Below.