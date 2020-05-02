RedBull & Mike Song Celebrate International Dance Day With A Virtual Choreo-Class [Video]

While many of the states in the US are still on strict Stay At Home orders, many brands are getting creative with how to connect with their consumers and fans. RedBull and their RedBull Dance and RedBull Music teams always find a way to connect perfectly with fans no matter what the circumstances.

Fans across the globe tuned in this past week from the comfort of their own homes to learn a new and FREE dance routine by choreographer Mike Song via Instagram. Mike is well known from the internationally renowned group, Kinjazand, and is also the mind behind Justin Beiber’s performance in his “Take It Out On Me” music video. The live stream also let everyone participate in the celebration of International Dance Day together as one big RedBull family.

For those who happened to miss out on the live stream and the free lesson from Mike, we got you covered. If you think you can hang, fans who record their own video of the session below and tag @redbulldance while using the hashtag #redbullchoreosessions on Instagram will have a chance to be featured in Red Bull Dance’s stories and get have their in-home quarantine talents displayed to the entire dance community. Mike is on a mission to innovate, entertain, and positively impact the world through movement, media, and mentality via dance and his popular choreography skills.

You can get started on your workout by watching Mike’s Choreo Session to “Grind Neva’ Stops” by Tryezz below.