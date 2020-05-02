Quarantine Rap Career: Hannibal Buress Pays Homage To Everyone’s Favorite Judge On His New Single “Judge Judy” [Audio]

Hannibal Buress released a new song on Thursday, titled “Judge Judy,” featuring Ron Lamont with production from Chrome Hearts. This collaboration comes as no surprising, since Lamont was also featured on the song the comedian dropped earlier this year prior to NBA All-Star Weekend, “We’re Playing Basketball Remix.”

On this track, Hannibal is paying tribute to everyone’s favorite judge, Judy Sheindlin. The longtime TV afternoon staple just announced in March that her CBS show is going to end in 2021 after a successful 25-year run.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,” Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”

Presumably in honor of her television departure, Hannibal’s “‘Judge Judy’ is an examination of Judy’s longevity and tenacity in a simple format,” Buress said. “5200 episodes of the same scenarios.”

“Why do people go on the show knowing that there’s a good chance of being berated?” he wonders on the song. “Does their fandom blind them so much that they’re willing to be embarrassed on national television by the legend? What happens when they return to their hometowns? Do they ever live it down or is it a stain on them forever? Chrome Sparks killed the beat. Ron Lamont did an amazing job on the hook.”

Are you here for Hannibal’s music career? Listen to “Judge Judy” for yourself down below.