What Are The Odds? Nick Young Admits He ‘Almost Killed’ Fellow Baller JaVale McGee In Near Car Accident

2020 really just keeps getting weirder and weirder.

On Friday, NBA baller Nick Young logged onto Twitter to explain how he “almost killed” fellow baller JaVale McGee.

Young let his followers in on the weird coincidence, explaining that he was almost involved in a car crash. He didn’t share any specific details of the near-crash, but said he was ready to curse someone out after nearly colliding with their vehicle. Just moments after almost getting in an accident, the other driver rolled down his window–which is when Swaggy P quickly realized it was his former Golden State Warriors teammate, JaVale McGee.

“What are the odds we almost hit each other driving …” he wrote, before cracking some jokes. “He roll down his window [and] it’s Javale … We Just started laughing. Damn, I wish he would’ve hit me, I need some cash.”

McGee retweeted his story, adding “CRAZIEST THING! WHAT ARE THE ODDS!”

These two go way back, playing as Washington Wizards teammates during the 2009-2010 season. They reunited in 2018 on the Warriors’ 2017-2018 team, which ended with them securing the championship together. Now, McGee is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and told Complex perviously he would be happy if Young joined the franchise.

It’s not a real friendship until you almost accidentally kill one another…right?!