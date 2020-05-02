It Is What It Is: HBO Drops New Celebrity-Driven PSA “It’s Ok” Focusing On Mental Health During COVID-19 Lockdown [Video]

COVID-19 still has a grip on the entire world and despite the fact that some states here in the U.S. are beginning to re-open that does not mean that people feel safe. Governors like b!t¢hA$$ Brian Kemp can open whatever they want. That doesn’t mean that the public is willing to go to these places in good conscious.

The bottom line is that there is still panic in the air. There is still uncertainty about the future. Parents are struggling with educating their children. Over 30 million people have filed for unemployment and don’t know where money will come from once society restarts. Millions of people are grieving the unexpected loss of loved ones due to coronavirus.

It’s hard right now. It’s hard to have a daily routine. It’s hard to feel like your normal self. It’s hard to be away from family, friends, and the social interactions that humans naturally crave.

HBO wants you to know that it’s ok. It’s ok if you’re not feeling your normal self. It’s ok to have anxiety. It’s ok if you have a bad day or days. The media company has released a PSA speaking to these issues that features some of the biggest stars they have worked with.

Peep the clip below.