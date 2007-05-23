Waist Deep

Posted by Bossip Staff

Fonzworth Bentley has joined the women of Hollyweird with that high-waisted mommy trouser look. As a “designer” at the Gen Art’s 9th Annual Styles 2007 International Design Competition last night, this cat is looking like a fagadocious skipper. Hopefully his clothing designs are not a reflection of his own personal style, otherwise he might not make it far in that competition.