F*** Brian Kemp: Black Georgians Are Still Speaking Out Against Governor’s Decision To Re-Open COVID-19 Infected State

Georgia governor Brian Kemp doesn’t care about Black people. The old Kanye West line that was used to shiv George Bush during Hurricane Katrina can certainly be used to rightfully criticize the state leader’s decision-making.

There is quite a bit of tension in the state of Georgia surrounding the re-opening of businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Atlanta. It has been widely reported for almost a month now that African-Americans are BY FAR the most susceptible to death as a result of contracting the disease. So, when Brian’s heada$$ decides that things should go “back to normal”, he’s actually saying “f**k them ni**as, let’s get this money”.

As you might imagine, Black folks aren’t taking too kindly to that sentiment. Yahoo! spoke to several Black Georgia residents who are flummoxed, frustrated, and furious about Kemp putting them at risk to die just so that the state can make a few dollars.

Grammy-award-winning saxophonist Kebbi Williams this to say about the type of businesses that were listed to re-open. Places that might largely be frequented by Black folks:

“We have a large amount of blacks that have the virus — why, why put us on the front line and just open up?” Williams wonders. “It doesn’t seem like he’s thinking about us.”

Here’s what Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler thinks about Kemp’s confounding call:

“I know these individuals in our community, and that’s why I’m fighting for our community. I’m tired of going and zipping up a body bag with somebody that I know,” said Fowler. “Money’s not that important, you can replace the house you lose, the car you lose, your job, but you can’t replace life. Life is too precious,” he said.

Mack Willis Senior, an executive at the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, had this to say:

“It’s like someone walking over to the wall and flipping a light on and exposing all of these health care disparities,” he said.

It’s bad enough that Kemp cheated a Black woman, Stacey Abrams, out of her potential governorship in order to “win” the election. Now, he’s thrown Black folks to the coronavirus wolves. The people of Georgia WILL remember this during the next election…