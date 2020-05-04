90 Day Fiancé: Rose Slams Her Neckless Nuisance Big Ed ‘Everything Has A Limit’

A “90 Day Fiancé” star is speaking out on social media. On this season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days” viewers were introduced to Rosemarie “Rose” Vega and Ed “Big Ed” Brown. Ed traveled to the Philippines to meet Rose with hopes to eventually bring her to the U.S. so they could get married. Things quickly crumbled however when Ed revealed that Rose’s sister secretly asked him for money and he wondered if the “woman of his dreams” was in on it.

Fast forward to the episode that aired Sunday, May 3 and it looks like it’s a wrap between the two. Not because they have ZERO chemistry and because Ed insulted Rose and told her her breath stank but because Ed revealed that he wants a vasectomy.

According to Ed who has a daughter, another child is simply not in his plans. The news was startling to Rosemarie who also has a child and wants another baby. She also slammed Ed for numerous instances where he lied and disrespected her.

“I know who [you are]. I think,” she explained. “First [you] lied to me about [your] height. Right? Then, you want to give me an STD test right? And about mouthwash, why you tell me? You know I [am] sick, I have [an] ulcer.” Rose said all of the offensive moments combined with the idea that Ed doesn’t want more children has left her defenseless. “I’m disappointed because you always embarrassed me,” Rose added, before she declared, “I think [you] don’t love me. I’m done.”

She also followed up on Instagram by subliminally shading the 54-year-old who has Klippel Feil Syndrome (KFS) hence his lack of neck.

“Kill ’em with kindness. 🖤” and “I needed to lose you to love me..”,” wrote Rose. “everything has a limit. I forgive all your insults to my personality. But when you make lies, it’s no longer humane.”

The episode came after Rose previously slammed Ed on social media for “lying” and “embarrassing” her. his “lies,” claiming he “embarrassed” her and just wants the spotlight in a now-deleted Instagram Live video.

“How dare you,” said Rose in a clip captured by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates on Thursday, April 23. “[Ed] doesn’t really care [about] me. He just wants to be famous, that’s why he’s doing that … He did not even give me a penny,” she added. “He did not care about me, especially my son. I always talk about you. You are always liar. You are a liar. It’s fake. All this is lies!”

What. A. Mess.

Have YOU been watching 90 Day Fiancé??? What do YOU think about Rose shading Big Ed???