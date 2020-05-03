Is It Worth It?! Movie Theaters In Texas To Reopen With ‘Airport Security-Style Check-In’

People are so desperate to go back outside, some don’t even care about what’s actually safe anymore.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, Texas Governor Greg Abbott decided to ease restrictions on certain nonessential businesses, which includes retail stores, restaurants, and movie theaters. According to reports from Variety, some movie theater operators will reopen their Texas locations in the upcoming days with both reduced prices and heightened safety measures.

The CEO of EVO Entertainment, Mitchell Roberts, explained that the company plans to reopen theaters in Schertz and Kyle, Texas, on Monday, which will require customers to go through an “airport security-style check-in.” Movie-goers will enter through a cordoned area and be asked if they or anyone in their household has exhibited flu-like symptoms within the past 14 days; The theaters will also implement temperature screening, and those with temperatures higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter.

Under Gov. Abbott’s order, theaters will be required to adhere to a 25 percent capacity cap. Residents are also “encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.”