Happy Birthday Holly: Megan Thee Stallion Posts A Precious Tribute To Her Late Mother For Her Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion is keeping the spirit of her mother alive by always remembering her fondly.

On Saturday, the rapper took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message in honor of her late mother’s birthday. She posted a throwback photo of her mom, Holly Thomas, holding her when she was a baby. In her caption, Meg wrote a message directly to her mother, thanking her for all the support she’s provided throughout her life.

“Happy birthday mama.” Megan wrote in her caption. “I miss you everyday ! I know you’re watching over me rooting for me and keeping me going. I don’t have you physically here telling me what I should do so I’ve been trying to figure it out on my own remembering all the advice and lessons you’ve taught me before. You are such a strong woman and I promise to make you proud and be one too! We love you Holly !”

The Houston native also went on to post a video of her and Holly from more recently, where Meg is surprised at her mother’s ability to play the piano.

“I was shook I didn’t even know my mom could play the piano!” the rapper explained in her caption. “She was always teaching us something!”

Thomas died in March of 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.

As for Megan, she’s working hard to honor her mother’s legacy, continuing down the same path she was when she had her mom by her side.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she told People magazine in a recent interview. “She saw me going to school before she passed … I literally watched my mom and my grandmother get up and go to work every single day. My big mama owned three houses in South Park [Houston]. She was going hard, working to provide for our family, so I’ve always seen her drive.”

There’s no doubt about it, Megan is making her mama proud every single day. Happy Birthday, Holly!