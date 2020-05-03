So Gone: Monica Might #VERZUZ Battle Brandy On One Condition—Brandy Says THIS

A certain goon’s “so gone” over the idea of a #VERZUZ battle. Monica knows that the forthcoming Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott IG faceoff means folks want her to battle Brandy—but it sounds like she’s not really interested unless something in particular happens. According to Monica, she doesn’t really want to do a battle with her “The Boy Is Mine” collaborator BUT she’s open to a positive playback “celebration” instead.

“I can handle a celebration,” said Monica to V-103’s Frank Ski. GOONICA, Monica added that people have been pitting Brandy against her for “twentysomething years” and that’s why she doesn’t necessarily want a battle. Instead, she wants to CELEBRATE them being polar opposites and remind fans that they can “like both.”

“And I tell people all the time, because the only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is, people have put us against each other for twentysomething years. The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort? That would be the only thing that makes sense to me. Because I’ve been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you can like both! You’re going to turn this into 1998 all over again and I have no interest in that.”

She also noted that she would want their battle to be as positive as Teddy Riley and Babyface’s and much less serious than The Dream and Sean Garrett’s. Remember Sean said The Dream was a lackey who was sucking Jay Z’s d**? Yeah, things got a little TOO intense.

“If there’s a way to do a real celebration then that would be dope, because Teddy and Babyface were really celebrating each other. They knew each other’s records, they gave each other love the whole time and I think that’s what made it so dope,” she said. “After a while, I was a little scared watching Sean [Garrett] and The Dream. Like, hey fellas, are we serious here? [laughs] It just got a little bit intense, and those are two producers that I absolutely adore. So for me, it would have to be a celebratory form of it. It would just have to be. I just don’t see it any other way.”

We can’t really blame Monica for wanting to have a CELEBRATION battle with Brandy, considering the messy history these two have. As previously reported Dallas Austin spilled the beans that the two got into a fistfight RIGHT before a performance in 2006 and in 2016 there was some social media shade. Most recently in 2018, they got into that shady back and forth over “The Boy Is Mine” that Brandy called “her song and her song only” but have since kept things cute.

Meanwhile, Brandy’s got some thoughts of her on a potential Brandy VS. Monica #VERZUZ battle—hit the flip.