For Your Viewing Pleasure: G Herbo Tells A Familiar Story In The Brand New Visual For “Intro” [Video]

In a world where COVID-19 is still the number one topic of discussion, we can use all the entertainment we can get to take our mind off things. Thankfully for hip-hop fans, G Herbo just blessed us with something new, dropping a brand new music video for everyone to enjoy.

On Friday, the rapper dropped the visual for “Intro,” off his latest project, PTSD. In the visual, Herbo remembers the life of a person through some seriously traumatic flashbacks, which is the whole theme of his album. The visual walks viewers through the child’s introduction to drug dealing, to the first murder he witnessed, and more. While all of this is happening, the video repeatedly jumps back to G Herbo, who is rapping the song’s lyrics in the cold of Chicago.

Over the past couple months, “Intro” has become a fan favorite, which is what led to the song getting its own visual. The song samples the classic Jay-Z introduction to Roc-A-Fella’s The Dynasty album, which has a lot of people feeling all sorts of nostalgia. Plus, since “Intro” is just that, an intro, Herbo has the freedom to bombard fans with lyrics without worrying too much about actual song structure.

PTSD was released in February 2020 and features verses from 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, A Boogie, and others. The album also gave Herbo his first entry in the top 10 Billboard charts.

Check out G Herbo’s music video for “Intro” down below.