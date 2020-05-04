Congratulations? Reports Claim Iggy Azalea Welcomed A Mumble Rap Seed With Playboi Carti

Reports Say Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti Welcomed A Child

Are congratulations in order for Iggy Azalea and her rapper twin flame Playboi Carti?

Rumors are swirling that the couple secretly welcomed a baby last week. Several outlets, including Daily Mail alleged that the 29-year-old “Fancy” performer and 23-year-old Playboi, whose full name is Jordan Terrell Carter, now have a son together, according to sources close to the couple.

Back in December, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Iggy was six months pregnant but gave no other further details surrounding the alleged pregnancy, including whether Iggy was expecting a boy or girl. Neither Iggy nor Carti have confirmed or denied the baby news, which surfaced online on April 30th.

Iggy has, however, made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories last night. She’s been MIA off social media since December. She popped her head in to give fans a selfie video but didn’t address the alleged baby news at all.

Playboi Carti was arrested last month in Clayton County, Georgia in connection with weapons and drug possession.

What do YOU think of Iggy allegedly being a mom now?

