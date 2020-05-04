For Your Viewing Pleasure: Jordan Peele, Misha Green, And J.J. Abrams Collab On New HBO Series ‘Lovecraft Country’, Peep The Trailer [Video]

Lovecraft Country is a new HBO series helmed by Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and Misha Green who will also serve as the showrunner. The story is based on the 2016 novel written by Matt Ruff of the same name. The plot takes us on a journey alongside a man named Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) across the Jim Crow south in 1950 in search of Blacks’ missing father, Montrose Freeman, who is played by Micahel K. Williams.

Also joining the cast is Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, and Jordan Patrick Smith.

Here’s what we know about the series so far. Atticus is a Koren War veteran who has been writing a novel and despite the injustice he faces, he continues to wear his heart on his sleeve. Atticus’ father, Montrose Freeman, is a very secretive yet pragmatic man who doesn’t believe in fairy tales and such just real-world consequences and he’s very closed-minded to his sons’ potential. Atticus’ Uncle George is more of a father-figure than Montrose. He supports his nephew’s pulp novel aspirations and as the author of “Safe Negro Travel Guide” he’s able to provide inspiration. Letitia Lewis is a hustler and an artist who has been trekking across America protesting for civil rights. Her half-sister, Ruby is also a hustler who hasn’t quite reaped the benefits of said hustle.

Obviously, there is much more to the story but you can get a better idea of what’s in store by watching the teaser trailer below.

What say you? You here for this?