Destiny’s Grandchildren: Mathew Knowles Reveals Who Beyoncé’s Kids Remind Him Of Most

Leave it to Chatty Matty give us the scoop on his grandkids, who have mostly been protected from the public eye. In a recent interview with US Weekly Mathew talked at length about all four of his grandkids’ personalities.

“Blue Ivy is just so incredible and reminds me of Beyoncé so much,” the 68-year-old told Us Weekly of the 8-year-old on Wednesday, April 29, while promoting his COVID-19 PSA video produced through his label Music World Entertainment. “Sir, he just wants his world to himself. [His twin sister], Rumi, reminds me of [my daughter] Solange [Knowles].”

Knowles also spoke of how Blue Ivy has already proven she’s built of the stuff to be a showbiz success.

“I think we all see that in her,” Knowles told Us. “Just like I saw it in Solange and Beyoncé when they weren’t growing up. They’re just about the passion because when we live in our passions, we don’t have to work a day in our lives. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and they’ll be successful.”

The proud grandfather didn’t limit his gushing to Bey’s kids. He also spoke at length about Solange’s son, Daniel “Julez” Smith, revealing the 15-year-old is an impressive 6’5 and speaks French fluently. He told a brief anecdote about Smith’s first day of high school a year ago, when he wisely counseled him on what not to wear and how to avoid sparking envy among his classmates after Smith told his “Papa G” (his grandkids’ name for him) he planned to wear some exclusive Jordans.

“I said, ‘Are you crazy? Your first day of high school you’re going to wear some new Jordans that nobody has? They’re already going to be hating on you man, ‘cuz of who you are. You can play basketball.’ He speaks fluent French. I told him, ‘Do not speak any French to the girls. Don’t do that! You’re going to have all these guys hating on you.’ He’s a good looking kid, great basketball player, he speaks fluent French and the family dynamic so I said, ‘ Just be quiet. Wear some regular sneakers.'”

Pretty funny stuff. Would you have given Julez the same advice?

Check out Knowles’ COVID-19 PSA below

1 Minute Covid-19 PSA from Abraham Lopez on Vimeo.