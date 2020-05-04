“Greenleaf” Returns To OWN For Fifth And Final Season This June [TRAILER]

Sanctified shadiness coming your way this Summer 2020… Oprah Winfrey Network has revealed the next season of “Greenleaf” will be its fifth and final. The network released a trailer for the upcoming season, set to premiere in June 2020.

In season five, premiering in June 2020, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation.The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens. Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge (“The Night Shift”) as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David (“Community”) as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield (“The Josephine Baker Story”) as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne (“Rake”) as Kerissa Greenleaf; Lamman Rucker (“Meet the Browns”) as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans (“Whitney”) as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.

“Greenleaf” has garnered ten NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 (Lynn Whitfield). The “Greenleaf” Soundtrack Volume Two was named Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary) by the NAACP Image Awards in 2018. The series has also been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media’s Gracie Allen Awards and by the Black Reel Awards for Television.

Viewers can now catch up on the show’s complete four seasons on Netflix.