DontRush Dilemma: The ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Pettily Send Shade Over Social Media Challenge ‘FAKERY!’

Some of the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” are sending shade over a silly social media challenge. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the #DontRushChallenge that features people transforming from frumpy to fabulous has taken over timelines. Now the latest celebs to join in are Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” and while their challenge featured MOST of the wives, one was noticeably missing.

Monique Samuels wants you to know that she was NOT excluded from the RHOP #DontRushChallenge video but she was too busy being a mom and working on multiple projects to participate. She also noted that she wasn’t “down with the fakery” of it all noting how she was treated last year.

FYI-I wasn’t excluded from the #RHOP video. At first I was down to do it but between 3 little kids, business projects I’m working on, etc it was hard to find the energy to do the videos required. Also, I couldn’t get down with the FAKERY. They ghosted me last year, now we chummy? — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) May 4, 2020

Fans of the show noted that Monique’s former friend turned Cabernet combat sparring partner Candiace tweeted about “busy people.” According to the fans Candiace’s tweets were some not so subtle shade.

“It’s always the ones who ain’t doing sh*t who screech the loudest about how busy they are,” wrote the RHOP star.

It’s always the ones who ain’t doing sh*t who screech the loudest about how busy they are. Lol. — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) May 4, 2020

But Candiace claims that she wasn’t talking about Monique at all. She agreed with a fan who wondered why people immediately thought the tweet was about Candiace’s ex-friend. Candiace also added;

“Everything is not about insignificant bullsh*t. And when it is, I’ll let you know, k,” wrote Candiace.

Can MY twitter account be what it’s going to be about? Everything is not about insignificant bullsh*t. And when it is, I’ll let you know, k? #RHOP — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) May 4, 2020

In case you forgot (how could you?!) This season of RHOP will show what went down between the former friends who filed charges against each other after Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down. Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense and alleged that Candiace hit her in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip.

Still, we’ll have to wait till sometime in the summer to see what went down now that the coronavirus pushed back the RHOP premiere date.

