Supplement Sorcery: SZA Accused Of Bleaching Her Skin After Showing Off Glutathione Pills

Fans think SZA is purposely trying to subtract melanin from her body after showing off a popular “bleaching” supplement on Instagram.

The photo in question was posted up to SZA’s IG stories, according to Madame Noire, as the singer seemingly tried to show off her cocktail of healthy supplements. Among her vitamins, there were glutathione pills, reiterating her list of vitamins on Twitter. Fans found it fishy that amongst the list was glutathione, a supplement known for its skin lightening side effects.

Lastly .Lyposomal vitamin C, vitamin D3, glutathione , zinc , magnesium , green things and stress release keep ur immune system on 50 thousand, viruses are smaller than bacteria and need a weak host .. make it hard to get in the CLUB OF YO BODY !! 💪🏾🙏🏾❤️ WE GON BE AIGHTTTTTT — SZA (@sza) March 17, 2020

According to several sources, including the NY Times, glutathione is an antioxidant naturally found in human cells that ‘neutralizes free radicals, boosts the immune system, and detoxifies the body. It’s also believed that the pills cause skin lightening by converting melanin to a lighter color and deactivating the enzyme tyrosinase, which helps produce the pigment.’ Many medical clinics offer glutathione IVs to patients as a skin lightening treatment.

Do you think SZA is adding in glutathione strategically?

Here she is in 2014 vs. recently.

SZA has been super transparent about her health journey, even discussing her weight and iron deficiency online with fans. She recently spoke about her weight loss, saying she used to weigh around 200 pounds.