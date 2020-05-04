Vevo Unveils Doja Cat Live Performance Of “Say So” [VIDEO]

Vevo and Doja Cat today released a live performance of “Say So” off her new album Hot Pink as part of Vevo’s LIFT program.

LIFT connects today’s up-and-coming artists to audiences around the globe through video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo’s artist development program shines a spotlight on the world’s freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, SZA, Julia Michaels, YUNGBLUD, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, CNCO

and more.