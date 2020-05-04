May The 4th Be With You! The Blerdiest Star Wars Day Celebrations On Mace Windu’s Internet

That sound you hear is thousands of excited blerds fighting each other with plastic lightsabers to celebrate Star Wars Day–May the 4th–where cosplayers, Sci-Fi lovers and space-obsessed geeks show their undying love for one of the most iconic film franchises of all-time.

If you didn’t know, May the 4th is a play on the sacred salutation “may the force be with you” repeated by Jedi knights (like Luke Skywalker) who use the mystical energy field to battle the dark side throughout the classic 9-movie saga (you can stream on Disney+ if you haven’t already).

Oh yes, today is a big deal across the galaxy so it’s only right that we celebrate the cosplaying blerds currently showing out on social media.

Hit the flip for blerdiest Star Wars Day celebrations on Mace Windu’s internet.