Blended Family Preciousness: Reginae Carter Opens Up About Relationship With Step-Dad Robert Rushing, “He Loves Me Like His Own”

Here’s a little step parenting positivity to brighten your day. Reginae Carter, daughter to Toya Johnson and Lil Wayne is singing the praises of her step-dad ina recent interview. The “Friends and Family Hustle” start tells Madame Noire that Robert “Red” Rushing goes is a naturally great family person and accepts her as his own child.

“He’s a great man all around. Growing up, my mama never brought men around me. I’ve never seen hecka men come in and out the house,” she said. “When she finally brought Red around me, he was so family-oriented, it just felt like I was his daughter. He loved me like his own. His parents came around and they’re like my grandparents.

Reginae continues by giving Red a pat on the back for helping her plan her own vacation, something she found really sweet for him to help with.

We went to Dubai because he does travel agency work and he got everything all together for me out there. Men don’t have to do that if that’s not your child. I feel like you have to be a good man, a family-oriented man, a respectful man for that, and he is that.”

Lastly, Reginae credits Red for helping her through a recent break up with YFN Lucci

“He sits down and talks with me. When I went through my stuff with my breakup, he talked to me,” she added. “Some people feel uncomfortable to talk to somebody else’s daughter, but not him. He took me to the side and talked to me. He’s a great man and I love Red. I love Red for my mom, too. She’s so happy with him.”

Toya and Robert have been engaged since last year and share a daughter, Reginae’s littler sister, Reign Beaux.