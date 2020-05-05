Billionaire Baby: Elon Musk Shares The First Photo Holding His Brand New Baby Boy After Announcing Grimes Gave Birth

Elon Musk and Grimes have officially welcomed their first child together.

The CEO of SpaceX casually announced the news on his Twitter page, replying to a fan who asked, “news on baby?” under a news story about a Tesla Model S.

“A few hours away!” Musk wrote at 4:06pm before following up 4 hours later with, “Mom & baby all good.”

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

After that, Elon proceeded to reply to multiple different fans, dropping more and more information with each tweet. Throughout his interactions, he confirmed that the brand new bundle of joy is a boy and he even revealed his son’s name….but that part seems like a joke (hopefully).

Boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Next, he went on to share some photos with his followers, first posting a flick of his son with a fake tattoo filter over top. He followed that up by sharing a precious moment, showcasing himself holding his baby boy in his arms.

This new bundle of joy is Grimes’ first, while Musk has five other children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. Grimes has yet to publicly comment about their new arrival, though she is the one who announced her pregnant back in January, when she first posted a photo showing off her baby bump.

Congrats to Elon Musk and Grimes on their brand new baby boy!