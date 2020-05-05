Christy Gior Styles Her Daughters Hair, Gets Praise

Okay! White Mom Goes Viral For Actually Slaying Her Foster Daughter’s 4C Hair [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Young, beautiful African American girl with black curly hair enjoys a day at the beach in California wearing a bright pink dress

Source: Lynne Gilbert / Getty

Christy Gior is an apparent foster mother to 5 unique children and her video tutorial for styling her daughter’s natural hair has gone viral. The mom and her adorable foster children are a favorite among the youtube family community. Three of the kids featured on Christy’s youtube channel are African American. Gior doesn’t go into personal details about the children or their origins on her page, she simply shares highlights from their days together as a family.

In the comments, Black women are praising Christy for her patience and technique as it pertains to styling her daughter’s natural hair. The mom takes time to section, detangle, moisturize, and then give her baby girl individual box braids. She finishes off the style with beads and oils her scalp. Lastly, the baby girl gets a headscarf to sleep with.

Too precious. Hit play to see it.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.