3 Family Members Charged After Michigan Security Guard Is Killed For Enforcing Face Mask Policy

A Flint, Michigan family is reeling after their loved one was fatally shot during a dispute over a simple face mask. Security guard Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, 43, was shot in the back of the head May 1 when he refused to allow a customer’s daughter inside a Family Dollar because she wasn’t wearing a face mask, a local prosecutor said Monday.

His face mask enforcement came after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered residents to wear a face-covering in enclosed public areas to thwart the spread of the coronavirus.

The girl’s mother, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, “began yelling at Munerlyn and spit at him and Munerlyn told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her” reports CBS News citing Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton via press release.

Teague left and about 20 minutes later, two men officials identified as her husband Larry Teague, 44, and her son Ramonyea Bishop, 23, came to the store to confront Munerlyn. Ramonyea is believed to be the one who pulled the trigger killing the man.

Sharmel Teague is in custody and police are still searching for the two men who are considered armed and dangerous.

“The death of Calvin Munerlyn is senseless and tragic and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law,” Prosecutor Leyton said about the incident. “From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the governor’s executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” “Decisions like staying home when we can, wearing a mask when going to the store and staying a safe distance from those around us, these should not be political arguments,” Leyton said. “They don’t necessitate acts of defiance and we simply cannot devolve into an us-versus-them mentality.

The Detroit Free Press reports that a GoFundMe page has been created for Munerlyn who was a father of 9 and a husband. As of today, Tuesday, May 5, it’s currently surpassed it’s $100K goal and is approaching nearly $200K in donations. His family members have also spoken out on social media and asked the public for help finding the suspects still at large.

This is my older brother Duper that was killed working security for family dollar, May 1,2020. These are the crackheads that killed him because she was turned away. pic.twitter.com/8aEcRNmKBc — MassageTherapist Ray (@RoofTopShawty) May 4, 2020

