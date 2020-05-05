Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero Rate Some At-Home Met Gala Fits Before Showing Off Their Own Submission [Video]

As we enter day (insert your own number here) of being quarantined, the search for content to distract us from a global pandemic is realer than ever. One duo we can always count on for a good distraction is Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who are still broadcasting new episodes of Desus & Mero every Monday and Thursday from their respective homes.

On Monday night’s episode, Desus and Mero welcomed The Beastie Boys (Ad-Rock and Mike D) along with one of their old Viceland friends, Spike Jonze. During their conversation, the trio takes over the interview to talk about soup dumplings, moving their new documentary, Beastie Boys Story from IMAX to Apple TV+, the psychology behind Desus’s shoe collection and Mero’s clutter, Taco Bell cereal, Biz Markie’s sweet tooth, plus, the return of the guest rainbow.

In another segment, Desus and Mero pay tribute to the Met Gala: one of the biggest events in fashion that was canceled this year due to the coronavirus. The Bodega Boys take a look at some folks’ at-home Met Gala looks while roasting and rating them, before describing what their ensemble would look like, had they been invited to the event this year. Let’s just say….they just gave Anna Wintour a great reason not to invite them next year.

Check out the hilariousness. down below: