For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Steve Carell In The Teaser Trailer For His New Netflix Comedy ‘Space Force’ [Video]

Steve Carell is back with yet another smash hit on his hands, this time with his new Netflix comedy Space Force.

Carell is starring in a new comedy series co-created by fellow The Office alumni Greg Daniels. Netflix shared the teaser trailer for the upcoming series on Tuesday, announcing a May 29 release date for the first batch of episodes. The veteran comedy actor is joined in the cast by Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, and John Malkovich. Just like The Office, this is a workplace comedy, only this time…everything is in space.

Carell and Daniels revealed via Deadline that the upcoming series started with only a title.

“Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show—the idea made everybody laugh in a meeting, an idea of a show about the origins of a fictitious Space Force,” explained Carell, saying that Netflix is actually the one who first pitched the show to him. After that, he pitched it to Daniels, but even then, there was still no actual idea aside from the title itself. “It was really based on nothing, except this name that made everybody laugh,” Carell continued.

Check out the teaser trailer for Space Force down below: