Future Claims His Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign “Turned His World Upside Down” (Exclusive)

Rapper Future has accused the woman who said she bore his daughter last year of “turning his world upside down” when she spoke out about their relationship and allegedly harassed him online.

Future said Eliza Reign has had a devastating effect on his career and reputation and he has suffered “tremendous emotional distress” and had “turned his world upside down,” according to new court papers.

He accused Reign – who is mom to a one-year-old she said Future fathered – of falsely claiming that he tried to coerce her to get an abortion, and when she had a change of heart, threatened to have her murdered, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. He said he was embarrassed and humiliated when Reign divulged details about their sex life, including describing his genitalia.

Future made the allegations May 4 in a new amended complaint in his defamation case against Reign. He said the Miami woman has been blabbing about him in order to become famous, boost her social media followers and create job opportunities for herself, his complaint states.

Future also claimed his one time paramour had been benefitting from illicit income. His lawyer included a Jan. 2020 cease and desist letter to Reign, where she accuses Reign of having payments sent to her Cash App account that were consistent with sex work or another illegal activity – and claimed to have made contact with one of her male clients.

However Future’s lawyer said her client decided not to make his alleged discoveries public “to protect and preserve your public character,” the letter to Reign states.

“You should at least return this cordialness to (Future) and stop slandering his name and publishing private matters between you two,” the rapper’s lawyer wrote Reign.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Future and Reign for comment.

The “Life Is Good” rapper wants her to pay him money damages and be permanently barred from speaking out about him. Reign successfully got portions of Future’s original complaint dismissed, and the judge gave him until May 5 to re-file or she would have thrown out the entire case.