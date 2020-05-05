Not Again: DaBaby Has An Active Arrest Warrant After Allegedly Attacking His Driver In Las Vegas Back In November

DaBaby seems to have a serious affinity for physical brawls, but he could be turning over a new leaf, because the latest one to emerge actually happened last year.

According to reports from TMZ, a driver got a call to pick up DaBaby in Las Vegas back in November. The rapper and some of his friends hopped into his Mercedes Sprinter van, but according to law enforcement sources, after a few stops, DaBaby and his friends lighted a joint–which is when the driver told them that isn’t allowed in his vehicle.

The rapper and his crew reportedly proceeded to curse out the driver, which included threatening him. When they got to their destination, the Hard Rock Hotel, the driver told his passengers it was time to pay up. That’s when the driver claims DaBaby punched him in the back of the head and said, “You ain’t the boss.”

Law enforcement sources went on to tell TMZ that DaBaby and co got their bags to make an exit, but not before someone in the car allegedly said they “would have left him (the driver) dead on the road.”