'The High Note' Is Headed For On Demand Release May 29th
World Premiere At The Crib! ‘The High Note’ Starring Tracee Ellis Ross And Ice Cube Set For May 29th Digital Release [VIDEO]
God only knows when it will be safe to head back into a movie theatre — so it’s only right Focus Features has decided not to deprive us this summer and has announced plans today to release, The High Note, their feel-good comedy about the dazzling world of the LA music scene starring Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Diplo to a cable provider near you. Starting on May 29th, The High Note will be available on demand for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99.
Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant. While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.
The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra (“Late Night”) from a script by Flora Greeson. It is produced by Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. The film’s executive producers are Nathan Kelly and Alexandra Loewy.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.