World Premiere At The Crib! ‘The High Note’ Starring Tracee Ellis Ross And Ice Cube Set For May 29th Digital Release [VIDEO]

God only knows when it will be safe to head back into a movie theatre — so it’s only right Focus Features has decided not to deprive us this summer and has announced plans today to release, The High Note, their feel-good comedy about the dazzling world of the LA music scene starring Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Diplo to a cable provider near you. Starting on May 29th, The High Note will be available on demand for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant. While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra (“Late Night”) from a script by Flora Greeson. It is produced by Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. The film’s executive producers are Nathan Kelly and Alexandra Loewy.