Bigot Behind-The-Scenes: Black ‘Blue Bloods’ Staffer Accuses White KKKostume Designer Of Racial Discrimination

If you’re a fan of the CBS show Blue Bloods then this might make you second guess your viewership.

According to PageSix, a costume staffer on set has accused the head costume designer of some egregious racism that hopefully will end his career forever.

Trenena “Trina” Patterson has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Michael Woll and ViacomCBS after she claims she was unlawfully terminated from her gig last month.

The suit claims Woll asked a co-worker, “Why would you hire that little black girl? She looks like a hot ghetto mess” when Patterson was first hired. Later, “he was promoted from supervisor to costume designer. He would yell and curse at me so bad that I was often reduced to tears,” she told Page Six.

Hot. Ghetto. Mess. This cut-and-sew soup cookie TRIED it!

One day, when Trina escorted an actress to the wardrobe truck without permission, Woll reportedly said to her, “We were on Fifth Avenue and he yelled at me in front of everyone. He shouted, ‘You’re f–king incompetent. Shut the f–k up. You’re f–king lazy.’ I teared up and he kept going,”

B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

“He would call [the wraps] do-rags. He’d ask about the texture of my hair. Once when I wore it straight, he said, ‘She’s being a slut today.’ He’d also speak to me in stereotypical black voices and ask things like, ‘Do your kids have the same father?’ ” she recalled.

This guy can choke on a foreign object that was previously used on OnlyFans. We hope Trina takes every red cent out of his bank account.