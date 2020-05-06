Adele's Weight Loss Causes Controversy
SUPER Slimmy Adele Celebrates 32nd Birthday, Fans ‘Rolling In The Deep’ Debate Her Whittled Waist
In (whittle waisted) white folks news…
Adele, our Skepta loving, mezzo-soprano singing, Drake-friend, has always been a beauty—but the Internet’s currently in a tizzy over her weight and it’s MADNESS, innit?
The British songstress has been missing on social media since December when she first debuted her much slimmer figure at a Christmas party.
So when Adele posted a pic on her 32nd birthday this week, Instagram exploded into heart-eye goo in particular because of the singer’s super slim down. The songstress captioned her birthday pic;
“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!”
In her comments section stars like Chrissy Teigen and Kalen Allen gushed over her snatchery that The Daily Mail says is from a 1,000 calorie a day diet and pilates.
Still, while some people are celebrating Adele’s transformation and even calling it a “glow up”, others are wondering why the media’s highlighting her weight as though she was “unworthy” of praise before.
Hmmmmmmmmm.
What are YOUR thoughts on the Adele weight debate? This was the 15 time Grammy winner back in June 2019.
Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️
Is it wrong to celebrate someone’s weight loss–or are people making a mountain out of a mezzo-soprano molehill???
