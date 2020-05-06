SUPER Slimmy Adele Celebrates 32nd Birthday, Fans ‘Rolling In The Deep’ Debate Her Whittled Waist

In (whittle waisted) white folks news…

Adele, our Skepta loving, mezzo-soprano singing, Drake-friend, has always been a beauty—but the Internet’s currently in a tizzy over her weight and it’s MADNESS, innit?

The British songstress has been missing on social media since December when she first debuted her much slimmer figure at a Christmas party.

So when Adele posted a pic on her 32nd birthday this week, Instagram exploded into heart-eye goo in particular because of the singer’s super slim down. The songstress captioned her birthday pic;

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!”

In her comments section stars like Chrissy Teigen and Kalen Allen gushed over her snatchery that The Daily Mail says is from a 1,000 calorie a day diet and pilates.

Still, while some people are celebrating Adele’s transformation and even calling it a “glow up”, others are wondering why the media’s highlighting her weight as though she was “unworthy” of praise before.

Can we please not celebrate Adele for losing weight like it’s the ultimate achievement? The news articles & tweets are disgusting 😬 — Katie Meehan 🌟 (@_katiemeehan) May 6, 2020

I see that Adele is trending because people are saying how gorgeous she is since she lost weight. Y’all, we’ve been over this… Your weight doesn’t determine your beauty. Your appearance doesn’t determine your beauty. The number on the scale doesn’t make you worthy or unworthy. — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) May 6, 2020

yes adele has lost a lot of weight, but she has always been beautiful regardless pic.twitter.com/c6NRmDVQFn — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤 (@imchained2katy) May 6, 2020

To my fellow fats who are looking at everyone telling Adele how beautiful she is now she's skinny – you're valid, beautiful and celebrated at the weight you are NOW. You don't need an "Adele" moment to feel validated. You can achieve and be whatever you want to be RIGHT NOW. — lottie l’amour 🐻 (@Lottie_Lamour) May 6, 2020

What are YOUR thoughts on the Adele weight debate? This was the 15 time Grammy winner back in June 2019.

Is it wrong to celebrate someone’s weight loss–or are people making a mountain out of a mezzo-soprano molehill???