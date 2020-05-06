InsecureHBO: Natasha Rothwell Joins Issa Rae And Prentice Penny To Talk Relationship Changes In Episode 4 [Video]

Things they are a-changin’.

Insecure is reaching the tensest point that the series has ever reached with the potential breakup between Issa and Molly. Lord knows their friendship has been tried and tested over the years but it’s beginning to look like there may be too many irreconcilable differences to mend.

On the new episode of The Wine Down, Natasha Rothwell joins Issa Rae and showrunner Prentice Penny to talk about the evolving dynamics of the relationship. Additionally, the group talks about the importance of showing the issues surrounding child birth and the idea that Black women often aren’t listened to by medical professionals when it comes to pains and complications.

The discussion is weighty but also hilarious. This post-show insight is always great to see because it brings us that much closer to the creative process and often provides a new lens with which to view the show.

So, without further ado, pour up a glass of your fave and press play below to dive into the discussion.

Thoughts?