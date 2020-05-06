“I Should Have Married For Love”: LisaRaye Explains Where She Went Wrong In Her Michael Misick Marriage

LisaRaye McCoy has a message for women who marry for potential instead of pure love –don’t.

While appearing on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show, Out Loud LisaRaye explained to Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson where she felt she went wrong. Claudia challenged the women to admit a fault or share a shortcoming they feel they have, and LisaRaye poured out her answer like it was a confession: