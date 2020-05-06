For Your Information: Don Lemon Talks To Magic Johnson About The Ways Coronavirus Disproportionately Affects The Black Community [Video]

Just because some states are too dumb to stay closed down doesn’t mean the threat of coronavirus is anywhere near subsided.

There are still new cases being reported every single day and the disease is just as fatal this week as it was last week with no legit vaccine or cure in sight. None of the lies or happy talk coming out of Donald Trump’s mouth can change that.

Last night, CNN’s Don Lemon chopped it up with Magic Johnson about the ways in which Black people are suffering from COVID-19 at a much higher rate than every other racial demographic.

The stats are staggering and heartbreaking. Despite only accounting for a little over 13% of the U.S. population, we are 60% of coronavirus deaths. Sixty.

Press play down below to watch the conversation and if you’re one of the ones who went outside to buy Jordan sneakers last weekend, let this sink in.

Everyone, get tested if you can, and please stay inside until this threat is REALLY over!