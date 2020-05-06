“Black Ink’s” Caesar Accused Of Reneging On $26K Settlement In Pay Per View Theft Case (Exclusive)

Black Ink has been accused of going back on a big bucks settlement over allegedly stealing Pay Per View to broadcast the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight in its shop.

Joe Hand Promotions sued Black Ink Atlanta and its head, Ceasar Emmanuel in federal court for piracy, copyright infringement and more, alleging the company stole Pay Per View services when it hijacked a signal to broadcast the 2017 fight in its ATL shop, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The company, which specializes in licensing premier sporting events to bars, restaurants and other commercial locations, said although the fight costs $99 to watch in people’s homes, it cost several thousand dollars for businesses to stream it at their facilities. Joe Hand Promotions accused Black Ink of profiting off of stolen services, and demanded several hundred thousand dollars in money damages, their court papers state.

Black Ink admitted no wrongdoing but later agreed to a settlement where it would pay Joe Hand Promotions $26,000. However, that was in August 2019, and no money changed hands for several months. Joe Hand Promotions went back to court to obtain a writ of execution against Black Ink, which authorizes the U.S. Marshals to seize money, property or other assets in order to pay the debt.

Black Ink did not respond in court as to why it did not honor the settlement.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for Black Ink and Joe Hand Promotions for comment. We’ve also reached out to VH1 reps for comment.