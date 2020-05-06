Ho Sit Down: Beelzebub-ish Betsy DeVos Changes Rules For Campus Sexual Assault, Accused Can Cross-Examine Accuser

Betsy DeVos was clearly born in Hell. No one who has a human soul could possibly argue that the new Department of Education policy on sexual assault and rape is one that serves the public good or the victims, who in large part are women.

Today, according to DailyMail, it was announced that DeVos’ new agenda includes limiting the liability of Universities to be held responsible for campus sexual assaults, tamping down the number of cases that a school has to investigate, and giving the accused more rights. You read that correctly. A woman wants to give a rapist, an “alleged” one, MORE rights. Peep game.

Under DeVos’ new policy, accused rapist and sexual predators will be allowed to cross-examine their accusers during LIVE CAMPUS HEARINGS. Now it is said that the two parties would communicate via representatives but how insane is it that an accused rapist would get the opportunity to speak directly to the person who was violated??

‘Today we release a final rule that recognizes we can continue to combat sexual misconduct without abandoning our core values of fairness, presumption of innocence and due process,’ she said. ‘This empowers survivors with more tools than ever before.’

Betsy DeVos wants pieces of s#!t like Brock Turner to have the ability to intimidate a witness during live session. Betsy DeVos wants pieces of s#!t like Brock Turner to be able to keep their “good name”. Additionally, Betsy DeVos’ new plan narrows the scope of sexual harassment to things that are deemed “severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive”.

Here’s what Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, had to say in a response statement:

“If this rule goes into effect, survivors will be denied their civil rights and will get the message loud and clear that there is no point in reporting assault,’ said Fatima Goss Graves, the group´s president and CEO. ‘We refuse to go back to the days when rape and harassment in schools were ignored and swept under the rug.”

This bih the devil.