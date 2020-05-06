Congratulations! Meek Mill & Milan Harris Welcome A Baby Boy On The Rapper’s Birthday

Meek Mill and his clothing designer girlfriend are now the proud parents of a young bol. Meek, 33, tweeted May 6 that Milan Harris, 30, gave birth to his child, a baby boy.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” he tweeted.

This is Meek’s third child, Milan’s first. Meek has two other sons; Murad and Rihmeek from previous relationships.

Milan and Meek first started dating in early 2019 and in December the Milano Di Rouge creator, 30, announced her pregnancy.

“For the 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do. The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. I’m a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my with just a photo of my bump.”

Meek confirmed that Milan was indeed pregnant with his child during his February feud with his ex Nicki Minaj.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” tweeted Meek.

Just last month Meek and Milan canceled their baby shower amid COVID-19 concerns.

We’re glad to hear that Milan had a safe delivery—congrats to the happy couple!