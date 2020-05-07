We Weren’t Ready: Jackie Aina Has Jaws DROPPING After Showing Off Her Supple Brown Skin & Those Lovely Lady Lumps

Jackie Aina is absolutely stunning, that’s nothing new, but some videos she posted to Instagram this week have all of us wondering how one specimen can be so goddamn fine.

Late Wednesday night, the Youtube sensation made the selfless decision to give back, posting two videos for the world to enjoy as we sit on our couch and finish that family size bag of chips. In the footage, Jackie is flaunting her moisturized mahogany membrane in all it’s glory, donning nothing but a skimpy brown bikini. This is Jackie Aina we’re talking about, so she doesn’t take herself or her dancing too seriously, but there’s absolutely nothing funny about how toned and curvy her bawwwdy is.

I mean…..where was I when God was giving out bodies like THAT?!

Like we mentioned before, Jackie has been fine fine for a looooong time, but there’s just something about that high-definition footage of her slapping her azz that gives things a whole new perspective.

If you feel personally victimized by Jackie Aina’s IG videos, you’re not alone. Denis is one lucky man, bruv!