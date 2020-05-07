A Lil’ Positivity: Compton Residents Can Get Two Free Meals A Day Thanks To Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have contributed tremendously to the world of hip hop, and now, they’re making sure the city that raised the former gets the help they need during a hard time.

The city of Compton has announced it will run a drive-thru meal giveaway program funded by Dr. Dre and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine from now all the way through June 16. Compton will run the program with Everytable, a food company that has become a major emergency food relief resource since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has partnered with several local agencies and organizations to provide more than 1.5 million meals to those in need throughout Los Angeles County in the past couple months.

This program will provide two free meals per person per day, while supplies last. The service is only available toCompton residents, who will have to show ID or a recent utility bill. Not only are they providing free meals, the menu looks pretty damn delicious.

“The healthy and nutritious meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis, and Everytable will rotate three of its most popular menu items during the meal giveaway, including the Trap Kitchen Curry Chicken, Turkey Taco Bowl and the Chicken Tinga Bowl,” the statement read, according to FOX LA.

For anyone interested, the meals can be collected at the Everytable facility at 253 E. Compton Blvd.

“Increasing access to healthy food is one of the most significant challenges, especially in times of crisis as we are currently experiencing,” said Compton’s Mayor Aja Brown. “The City is extremely grateful for our partners at Everytable who will help us distribute free, nutritious meals to the people and families in our community that need it the most.”

Shoutout to Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine for giving back in a time of need.